During Monday’s board workshop, CISD Trustees approved using approximately $8.3 million in 2016 bond savings for new projects and annual allocations.
CISD has saved about $19 million total from the voter-approved 2016 bond projects that came in under budget. Trustees approved using approximately $8.3 million of these savings for new projects and allocations, which is about 3 percent of the overall 2016 voter-approved bond. More than half of these funds are allocated to technology, instructional and general allotments.
The board approved the following new projects at the workshop:
- Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Accessibility updates to campuses – $250,000
- Fieldhouse locker room updates for baseball and girls track – $400,000
- New baseball/softball locker rooms at the competition fields at CHS9 – $500,000 in additional funds to increase the scope of the project that was approved in the 2016 bond
- New turf for baseball/softball at competition fields at CHS9 – $2,500,000
In addition, trustees approved the following annual allotments with bond savings:
- Technology – $2,800,000
- Safety and security – $200,000
- Library books – $165,000
- Band instruments – $175,000
- General painting – $70,000
- Concrete repairs – $50,000
- School buses – $1,000,000
- General furniture – $60,000
- Kitchen equipment – $95,000
CISD has two tax rates and budget fund sources. Debt Service (Interest and Sinking) can only be used to pay for the principal and interest payments for the district’s voter-approved bonds. Bonds are issued to provide funds for capital projects, such as the construction of or additions to buildings or technology. Maintenance and Operations is used for the daily operations of the district, including employee salaries.
