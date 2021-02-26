The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday approved changes to the 2021-22 academic calendar to provide more flexibility on teacher development days.
Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services Kristen Streeter said the district’s calendars are approved in two-year cycles. But she said when the district repeats a calendar it starts school earlier and earlier in August.
One change is moving the start of school professional development days from Aug. 4-9 to Aug. 9-13 and providing five professional work days instead of four to prepare for the school year.
“When we get to the end of this school year everyone is going to be tired,” Streeter said. “So to have a little bit longer of a summer break will be very positive.”
The teacher work day will move from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 to align with the professional work days.
Moving forward the time teachers start back to work will change the first day of school for students from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17.
That means the last day of school/early release day changes from May 25 to May 27.
“While that moves the last day of school two days later it still puts the last day of school before the Memorial Day holiday,” Streeter said.
The district is adding an early release date on Dec. 10 to provide for collaborative team time, which is expected to help prepare for the start of the second semester.
Streeter said Jan. 3 will change from a holiday to a flex professional development day to meet the 187-day teacher contract requirement with training that takes place outside the regular work calendar.
“Teachers would not be on site,” Streeter said. “But that would honor the work and the training put into play during summer months, on weekends and before and after contract hours.”
The district is also changing the professional development day from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18 and the bad weather day from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21 to align with President’s Day.
April 18 will change from a holiday to a flex professional development day to meet the 187-day contract requirement.
The district is also removing the May 28 professional development day.
“We received lots of positive input that when we build those days into the calendar and not at the end of the school year they are more productive,” Streeter said.
Streeter said these changes decrease the number of student days from 176 to 174, but it would still maintain more required 75,600 minutes of instruction.
The number of staff days remains at 187.
Also at the meeting the board approved for CISD administration to apply for a Texas Education Agency (TEA) Missed School Day Waiver. If approved by the state, the district won’t have to make up for the days of school missed because of the winter storm.
