The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved its plan to increase pay for its teachers in 2020-21.
Diana Sircar, chief financial officer of Coppell ISD, said while the economy has taken a downturn, it is important to give educators compensation.
“We don’t know what the financing of school districts will be in the coming years based on the economy and its downturn,” Sircar said. “However, the state of Texas and the Texas Education Agency gave no indication of reducing school financing for 2021.”
After the passing of House Bill 3, school districts must budget for an increase in staff compensation if the state increases school funding.
“As a result of HB3 , each time the basic allotment is increased by the state legislature, districts are required to spend 30 percent of the additional funding on compensation increases,” Sircar said. “Additionally, 75 percent of the compensation increases must go to teachers, librarians, counsellors and nurses with priority given to veteran classroom teachers with greater than five years’ experience. The basic allotment was increased in 2019-20 but not in 2020-21.”
The plan calls for an increase in a teacher’s starting salary from $54,600 to $55,600.
“The district adjusts the starting salary for new teachers each year in which a compensation increase is approved by the Board of Trustees,” Sircar said. “Providing a competitive salary and benefits package to Coppell ISD staff allows the district to recruit and retain highly qualified individuals.”
The district will also give a 2 percent raise of midpoint for all staff, and teachers, nurses and librarians, will receive an additional $1,400. Teachers who have served in Coppell ISD for more than six years will receive an additional $500.
Sircar said that increasing the midpoint by 2 percent also allows the district to remain competitive with neighboring districts that plan to raise the midpoint 1 percent. It will also add to the district’s budget.
“The 2 percent increase in compensation will add approximately $1.8 million to the district's budget for 2020-21,” Sircar said.
Teacher compensation will be finalized by the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.