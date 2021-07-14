During a Special Board Meeting on Wednesday, the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees approved Cindi Osborne, current assistant principal at Coppell High School, as the new principal of Victory Place @ Coppell.
The board also approved Dennis Womack, current assistant superintendent of operations for Lovejoy ISD, as the district’s new chief operations officer.
Previous to her role as assistant principal at CHS, Osborne worked in Frisco ISD as a teacher, technology integration facilitator and assistant principal.
“Cindi has a heart for our children and is committed to ensuring that their social, emotional and academic needs are met,” CISD Superintendent Brad Hunt said. “I am confident she will continue to build on the strong foundations of the programs at Victory Place and continue the important work done at the school every day.”
Victory Place @ Coppell is home to the Coppell ISD Turning Point alternative high school program, as well as the Compass Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP).
“I am excited about this opportunity, and I look forward to working with the amazing staff at Victory Place and continuing the wonderful work we will do each day to take care of the kids we serve,” Osborne said.
Osborne is replacing former Victory Place Principal Jeff Minn, who left the district for an administrative position in a neighboring district.
Womack comes to CISD from Lovejoy ISD where is currently serving as the assistant superintendent for operations. He brings more than 25 years of education experience to the district, including 22 years in administration serving in McKinney ISD and Lovejoy ISD.
“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Womack to the CISD family,” Hunt said. “He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise that I think is exceptional and will serve our community well.”
Womack has served the students, staff and families of Lovejoy ISD for the past 16 years overseeing facilities, construction, maintenance, the bond program, grounds, food service, technology, transportation, security and more.
“I am excited to join Coppell ISD,” Womack said. “I really look forward to working with the board, the administrative staff, the operations team and the campuses. CISD is an incredible place, and I hope to add value wherever possible.”
Womack is replacing Greg Axelson, who is returning as the principal of Coppell Middle School North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.