Despite an expected loss in revenue from the state, Coppell ISD is including an increase in employee pay as part of its compensation package for 2021-22.
Monday, the CISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution that includes a 2-percent pay increase from the salary midpoint.
“We are feeling very confident that the number we chose as far as a 2 percent increase for staff based on that midpoint is a good number to bring to the board tonight,” said Diana Sircar, the district’s executive director of finance.
Sircar said that translates to a $1,400 pay increase for all 187-day teachers, librarians and nurses. Those in the 197-day category will have their salary increases prorated.
In addition, first-year teacher pay will jump to $56,500 per year, an increase from $55,600.
CISD provided a 2-percent increase last year, which also meant a $1,400 pay bump.
Kristen Eichel, assistant superintendent for administrative services, said the majority of CISD’s comparison districts are proposing 1- to 2-percent increases in addition to one-time retention payments.
Eichel noted the increases in insurance, housing, etc.
“While we call it a raise, what we and other districts are looking at is really a cost of living adjustment,” Eichel said.
Eichel said the district is also considering a one-time payment for returning employees. She said that would be in part to help retain teachers but also to thank the teachers for their hard work during the last year that included pivoting each grading period as the district determined how the in-person versus remote learning would work.
Eichel said this would be funded through the ESSER funds the district will be receiving.
She said the district hasn’t determined the amount of the one-time payment, but the resolution the board approved includes the framework to allow for the payment.
“That is something that some districts have been able to do early,” Eichel said. “But we want to feel confident in the amount of ESSER funds we’re receiving.”
She said some of the ESSER funds have been designated for initiatives to fill learning loss.
Superintendent Brad Hunt said the district is still going over the results of a survey in which families were asked how they would like to see the ESSER funds get used.
District officials said it is important to offer these increases even though CISD is expected to see a decrease in state funding in some areas.
Sircar said CISD is projected to lose $1.7 million in its fast growth allotment.
Sircar said the district is also likely to lose approximately $2 million in instructional materials allotment over two years.
She added that the district has received more funding in other areas, such as the gifted and talented allotment as well as formula transition grants.
Sircar said the district has identified various cost-saving measures and revenue ideas to lower the $7.3 million deficit in the budget that was adopted last year. The 2021-22 budget, which the district is still working on, includes a $3.2 million deficit as of a June 7 board work session.
The final budget will be presented again in July and August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.