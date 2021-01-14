Coppell ISD is bracing for some tough decisions in the coming weeks, but that’s why it has started having budget discussions months earlier than usual.
The district is looking for ways to increase revenue and reduce expenses in light of current financial concerns – its current budget includes a $7 million deficit – and an unclear financial future.
Last month the district presented to the CISD Board of Trustees several options for potential cuts, both in the short term and in the long term.
Diana Sircar, chief financial officer, said among the long-term considerations that would need more exploration is moving New Tech @ Coppell into an existing facility or reducing the program and moving those students to CHS. The district projects making that move could save nearly $2 million.
“It was designed to relieve the overcrowding at the high school,” Sircar said. “It’s been a very valuable program to CISD, and yet it’s really struggled over the last number of years to attract the intended enrollment.”
That idea got the attention of several New Tech families, several who spoke in favor of keeping the campus open during Monday’s board meeting.
“I have seen both of my kids grow stronger and confident in their academic and life skills thanks to the amazing facilitators at New Tech and the PBL (project-based learning) approach,” said parent Maria Brinneman. “We as a community need to keep the option open for generations to come.”
Other long-term ideas include planning for a 24:1 student-to-teacher ratio, requiring a release period for students within their block schedule, sharing assistant principals between low enrollment campuses and evaluating compensation increases.
The district is also exploring “year one” suggestions that could save $4.2 million. Those include reducing the International Baccalaureate program, consolidating the dual language immersion program to one campus, evaluating aide positions for PE, in-school suspension, the library and special education, and sharing the gifted and talented specialists between two elementary campuses.
Residents urged the district not to pursue those ideas either.
“Through my experiences in the IB program I developed many new skill sets such as critical thinking and problem solving,” said CHS alum Simran Sethi, “both of which are important for my engineering major.”
Other suggestions include reducing instructional coaches by 10 by moving them from campus to district positions, eliminating five bus routes and discontinuing midday shuttles between campuses.
District leaders emphasize that no decisions have been made and that they are only in the exploration phase at this time.
How CISD got here
Sircar said there are several factors that have led to this position, including declining enrollment.
“According to the most recent enrollment projections from the district’s demographer the enrollment growth in CISD is slowing,” Sircar said. “It’s declining.”
She said as recently as 2019 the district’s enrollment growth was 2-4 percent but that after 2022 it’s projected to settle in around 1 percent the next four years.
“So slowing enrollment growth equates to slowing increases in funding,” Sircar said. “So the district needs to match its expenditures to the funding it has received based on the number of students in the district.”
Another factor was the state funding formula changing from past year property values to current year property values, per House Bill 3, which was passed in 2019. Sircar said the previous system allowed CISD to benefit from a funding “lag,” but not anymore.
Another factor was CISD’s increased spending on more programs, salary increases, a new transportation vendor and new schools.
Future funding is questionable, too. Per HB 3, CISD receives $3 million of fast growth allotment, which is for districts that show student enrollment growth in the top quartile of all districts.
“CISD’s enrollment is growing much slower than it was, so that $3 million is something that is not guaranteed and is something that could likely go away in any year in the future,” Sircar said.
CISD is also projected to receive $1 million as part of the formula transition grant, but that expires in 2023-24.
Sincar said there are also several unknowns, such as if the state can sustain the school funding it provided in HB 3 at the last session and how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact enrollment and property values.
What’s next
Sircar said the district continues to meet with stakeholders and is discussing ways to increase revenue and reduce expenditures.
“Our goal is to develop budgets for the next two years to reduce the deficit adopted this year,” Sircar said. “This will allow the district to adopt balanced budgets in the long term.”
There will be multiple budget workshops between now and the time the budget is adopted in August, including a workshop Jan. 25.
Board members said at that workshop they would like to explore other revenue generating ideas, examine what other districts are doing, the budget impact of various block scheduling, community feedback and employee thoughts.
“I suspect that while people aren’t happy about certain things, they might not be as worried about other things,” said Trustee Tracy Fisher. “So I would hope we could do a deeper dive with respect to what are suggestions from our employees.”
Fisher also said the district needs to look at transportation requirements.
“Transportation has been a huge cost that has increased every year for us as our district has spread out and we are busing everybody,” Fisher said.
District leaders said no decisions have been made but that making these decisions will be important for future years.
“If we don’t make some of these hard decisions now and wait even a year and are looking to reduce by $7 million or $8 million,” said Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Serivces Kristen Streeter, “we would be potentially looking at a reduction in force where individuals would lose their jobs because we don’t have the money to support that.”
