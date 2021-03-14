Coppell ISD Digital Learning Coach DianaLyn Perkins joined an elite group of educators who are designated as innovators in improving learning outcomes using digital technologies in the classroom, when she achieved the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Certified Educator distinction.
As an ISTE Certified Educator, Perkins is part of a distinguished community of educators from around the world who share their commitment to lifelong learning and their passion for engaging students in active, authentic learning. Achieving this distinction means that Perkins has completed extensive professional development training around designing, facilitating and assessing learning using technology. She also passed a rigorous evaluation of her portfolio by ISTE evaluators.
“Becoming an ISTE Certified Educator takes many, many hours of study, reflection and showcasing the understanding of the ISTE standards and what these mean in education,” CISD Director of Digital Learning Nancy Garvey said. “This distinction is challenging to obtain, and many people who work towards it do not achieve it on their first try, but DianaLyn did, which speaks to her commitment to integrating technology into learning to benefit our students.”
As a digital learning coach, Perkins wanted to dive deeper into ISTE standards and be more intentional, as she collaborates with educators to plan, design and implement digital learning experiences for students. For Perkins, it is educators and learners who inspire all of her work.
“They show up every day determined to become better at what they do,” Perkins said. “The difficulties of the past year have spotlighted these amazing people, but their diligence and achievement was consistently impressive even before the move to online learning. I don’t know of another community that works harder to develop their knowledge and skills, and shares and supports each other so freely.”
For those who may not know what digital learning coaches are, Perkins emphasizes that they are first and foremost educators available to support educators in crafting and delivering meaningful learning experiences.
“This means we are happiest when we are collaborating with other educators to explore ways to do what is best for the kids we serve,” she said. “We are passionate about our learners being creators of digital resources, and not just consumers. We are constantly learning and sharing new ways to harness the power of CISD sponsored resources to engage learners in meaningful learning experiences.”
Digital learning coaches might be working with a new educator to learn more about Schoology or exploring how augmented reality can be used with an educator to enhance learning.
“I have seen and experienced how empowering our learners in their learning journey can ignite the deep learning we strive to accomplish,” Perkins said. “As I work with the digital learning coach team, and other educators throughout the distinct, I get to be a part of some of the best learning that is happening at CISD and that is a great place to be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.