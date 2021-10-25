Changes are coming to the Coppell ISD budget.
The Board of Trustees met in a special meeting on Monday to discuss changes to the district’s budget and certain amendments they plan to adopt at its November meeting.
Because of lower student enrolment and revenue loss from remote students, the district plans to amend its 2021-22 budget.
Originally, Coppell ISD anticipated 13,369 students. However, the district saw a net loss resulting in 13,215 students.
“That’s pretty significant for us,” Superintendent Brad Hunt said. “We have not had that for a while. Normally, we are categorized as a fast growth district.”
While the district typically budgets for a 98% attendance rate at the beginning of the year, it has experienced a 96% attendance rate since the start of school.
“We do not expect that’s going to improve during the year,” Chief Financial Officer Diana Sircar said. “We anticipate the district is going to lose the funding entitlement due to the lower enrollment plus a rough estimate of the funding loss due to the remote learning.”
While the district has experienced revenue loss due to lower enrollment, it has saved around $1.1 million after making staffing and transportation more efficient in addition to other areas on a campus an district level.
