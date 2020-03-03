The Coppell ISD Education Foundation has two scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors in Coppell ISD. Applications are due April 1.
The Taylor Storch Memorial Scholarship
The Taylor Storch Memorial Scholarship honors students with a giving spirit who strive to make the world a better place. This special scholarship is based on criteria that goes beyond academics and extracurricular activities, seeking students that are actively making a positive difference in the lives of others.
The Taylor Storch Memorial Scholarship was established in the honor and memory of Taylor Storch, a vibrant and loved 13-year-old Coppell girl who lost her life in a tragic ski accident in 2010. Giving the gift of life through organ donation, Taylor impacted the lives of five people – a selfless act that continues to make an immeasurable impact still today. In an effort to honor their daughter’s giving spirit and legacy, Taylor’s parents, Todd and Tara Storch, established this scholarship to honor students who give back selflessly to others.
For more information or to apply, visit coppellisdef.com/taylor-storch-scholarship.
The Northstar Builders Group Future Tradesperson Grant
The Northstar Builders Group created their Future Tradesperson Grant because they recognized both the importance of a skilled workforce in the construction industry and the relatively limited educational funding support available to students with an interest in joining the field, the district stated.
The goal of the program is to assist graduation CISD high school seniors with an interest in education to improve their workforce skills, especially in the construction industry.
The Northstar Builders Group Future Tradesperson Grant is available to a graduating senior from a Coppell ISD high school, including Coppell High School, New Tech High @ Coppell or Victory Place.
The grant provides $1,000 to a CISD student targeting a career as a tradesperson, especially in construction.
Candidates would be enrolling in any educational program at a community college; vocational, trade, or technical school; internship program; or at a trade-skilling organization like the Construction Education Foundation. Accredited programs are preferred but not mandatory.
For more information or to apply, visit coppellisdef.com/northstar-grant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.