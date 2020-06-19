Coppell ISD is continuing to explore its options for how school will be run during the 2020-21 school year.
District officials said Thursday that it anticipates receiving more information from the Texas Education Agency this upcoming week, possibly Tuesday, on how schools will reopen.
Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that schools will reopen in the fall. He also said that students and staff members will not be required to wear face masks.
CISD stated that its Return to School Task Force will take the guidance provided, as well as input received from and the community, to help shape its plan for the fall.
CISD families have had the opportunity to voice their thoughts and concerns through a parent/staff survey, which ended Monday.
The CISD Board of Trustees is expected to meet at 5 p.m. Monday to receive an update.
“As soon as any decisions are made, we will share these with our staff, parents and guardians, and community,” the district stated.
The district has created a website, coppellisd.com/returntoschool, which will update the community on school openings.
There will be a second survey released July 6, and there will be a Return to School Facebook Live Q&A event July 16.
