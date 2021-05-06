Coppell ISD unanimously approved updates to its 2021-22 COVID-19 protocol.
Since enacting its back-to-school protocol for the 2020-21 school year, Coppell ISD saw a net drop in COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve seen a decline in cases, which is great news,” Superintendent Brad Hunt said. “We’ve also been very diligent in being transparent letting the community know we have active cases. We send that out, and we never delete them.”
As teachers became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Coppell ISD worked with faculty to ensure that those who wished to be vaccinated received vaccines from their local vendors.
As cases decline and the number of vaccinated individuals continues to rise, Coppell ISD plans to have as many students enrolled in face-to-face learning as it can.
“We have recognized that many of our kids have been for the majority learning better in person, so we pushed hard that last nine weeks to get more kids learning in person,” Hunt said. “I was grateful to see that almost 1,000 kids came back for in person classes. That’s not to say that we don’t want to look at virtual options, but virtual options comes with their own different challenges and financial obligations.”
Coppell is waiting on the State Legislature to determine funding and workflow for virtual learning. Meanwhile, Coppell ISD plans to partner with other districts to explore different setups that would be feasible for online learning while surveying families and remodel its online programs based on data for learners who were and were not successful.
“If we do not have the funding, it will be very difficult to do remote learning,” Hunt said. “If 60% of the people want remote now, and we can’t offer that next year, I don’t want families leaving CISD. I don’t want anybody leaving CISD, but I think we need to be realistic with our budget and anything indicating the funding piece.”
Trustee Tracy Fisher said there were originally 10 schools providing online learning. Now, there are eight.
“Two of them failed miserably, and of the remaining eight only one does a good job because the students are motivated to be there,” Fisher said. “I think we should follow that model and only choose students who are motivated to attend online learning.”
Those who wish to do remote learning would have to commit for the entirety of the academic school year.
Hunt said there would also need to be a way to mitigate academic dishonesty for the remote learning programs.
Upon receiving updates on state funding, Coppell will further discuss the feasibility of virtual learning programs for the district.
