Under the direction of the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees, CISD has formed a Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee consisting primarily of district parents and guardians, students, community members, and a limited number of staff members. The committee is charged with drafting a comprehensive, long-range facilities plan for all CISD buildings and facilities, including those currently not in use, for the next three to 10 years.
“As our buildings age and our enrollment growth stabilizes, the Board has asked the district to form this committee to make recommendations and draft a plan that will assist us in the visioning and planning for the future of facilities in CISD,” said Board President Thom Hulme.
The committee has been charged to draft recommendations that will:
- Do first what is best for students;
- Improve learning spaces that combine individualization, collaboration, and excellence beyond the district’s core values;
- Create a vision for building capacity that is fiscally sound; and
- Pledge to use a growth mindset when making decisions that will inspire innovation and high expectations for all CISD learners and educators.
“We have brought together a diverse group of parents and community members to work with staff to do a deep dive into all of our campuses and buildings, so we can take a proactive approach in ensuring we continue to have the necessary infrastructure in place to best educate our children,” CISD Superintendent Brad Hunt said.
CISD has engaged Lizzy Asbury, CEO of TransCend4, to serve as the external facilitator of the Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee. The committee held its first meeting Oct. 17 and will meet in December, January, February and March before presenting its recommendations to the CISD Board of Trustees at the April 27, 2020, monthly board meeting.
The committee will tour various campuses and facilities, as well as hear from district leaders from various curriculum, special programs and other areas, as part of its process. The community is welcome to share their feedback on long-range facilities planning via email at input@coppellisd.com.
Details about the CISD Long Range Facilities Committee, including its members and meeting presentations, can be found at coppellisd.com/long-range-facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.