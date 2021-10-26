As part of Coppell ISD’s monthly social emotional learning (SEL) events, Cottonwood Creek Elementary School held a SELebration after school on Oct. 13 providing self-defense classes for teachers.
Each month, Cottonwood Creek staff gather after school for a SELebration event to raise awareness for the importance of staffs’ mental health. For the next SELebration, the school will play a series of yard games together.
Cottonwood Creek Principal Andra Penny said the school cannot have staff taking care of children if they are not taking care of themselves.
The SELebration activities are a result of the Coppell ISD Strategic Design Advocate process. Krixia Funa, Cottonwood Creek’s advocate for 2020-2021, and Dorian Johnson, advocate for 2021-2022, collaborated with Penny to develop this concept during their ongoing Strategic Design Advocacy meetings.
“Social emotional learning is one of Dr. Hunt's goals, and it's for staff and students,” Communications Director Amanda Simpson said.
In addition to helping teachers with social and emotional learning, the district is helping students during the transition back to in-person instruction.
“I know we're still trying to meet people where they are,” Simpson said. “For example, they're doing a virtual screening on Oct. 26 of a film of an angst documentary featuring Michael Phelps.”
“In Coppell ISD, our mission is ‘Working together, we are committed to creating profound learning experiences for each child, while nurturing meaningful relationships, to positively impact our world’,” Anne Lehew, counseling and social and emotional learning coordinator said. “The critical part of this statement is meaningful relationships.”
Lehew said because everyone had varied experiences from the pandemic, district staff has been working students to create a safe space for them to return to. The first week of fully in-person learning focused on welcoming and helping students transition back to in-person learning, she said.
In the district’s panorama survey of students, staff and families, the district added targeted social emotional questions to better understand and respond to the needs of students, families and staff. The district encourages community members to participate in the Panorama survey.
“Socially and emotionally, students, families and staff may be experiencing a higher level of stress and anxiety for a variety of reasons,” Lehew said. “We are working to help learners feel safe and connected to their campus so they can be successful. The Coppell ISD Counseling team is working on vertically aligning our curriculum to support learners in a variety of situations.”
