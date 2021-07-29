Coppell ISD leaders said being a District of Innovation (DOI) has worked out well the last few years, so they want to continue the initiative.
During Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting Deana Dynis, the district’s executive director of teaching and learning, said the administration would like to renew its participation as a DOI.
In 2015 the 84th Texas Legislature allowed districts to become a DOI. Districts that receive that designation can have flexibility in several areas that most public school districts don’t have and many charter schools do have.
CISD adopted its DOI plan in 2016 and took advantage of several exemptions.
Specifically CISD took advantage of flexibility in certification for educators teaching hard-to-fill positions, such as health sciences. The district was also allowed to hire industry professionals to provide career and technology education course instruction.
DOI also allows CISD to extend the probationary contract of a teacher for another year.
It provides additional non-instructional days for teachers to receive professional learning and to use data to respond to student needs.
“I think we would agree that continues to be a focus of our district,” Dynis said.
The district is also able to adjust the academic calendar to create a balance in instructional days between the first and second semesters.
“We were fairly lopsided for a time,” Dynis said.
DOI also allows CISD to use limited virtual learning, service learning and career exploration to count as “seat time,” which must reach the 90-percent threshold for class credit.
“As we continue to expand career and technical education program we know that that is going to become even more invaluable,” Dynis said.
To renew its DOI plan CISD must convene a District Education Improvement Council (DEIC) committee to review the plan and its exemptions.
Dynis said considerations on a future plan include exemptions that are no longer needed because of Texas Education Code changes in the last five years, as well as components of the plan that has worked and what has worked for other districts.
“Now there has been a path that has been blazed, partially by us but also by our thought partners and colleagues as well,” Dynis said. “So it will be an interesting exercise and a benefit to the district as we are supporting our community-based accountability as well as the vision of the district moving forward.”
Dynis said this year’s DEIC Committee will include members of the district’s Visioning Committee to get a more well-rounded set of thoughts on the DOI than five years ago.
Trustee Anthony Hill said it will be good for the district to learn from the previous DOI process when the district may have “treaded lightly” in its opportunities the first time.
“You want to take advantage of these opportunities, but also you want to execute as well,” Hill said. “You don’t want to say we have these grand plans but don’t do anything with them. So from the lesson learned and to take it to the next level I look forward to seeing what you may come up with that ability to execute those unique things that have come up since 2015 that were not on the table at that particular time.”
The DEIC Subcommittee is set to meet Aug. 31, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23, when the committee will vote on the plan. If approved the plan would be posted on the district’s website Sept. 24 to garner community feedback. On Oct. 25 the board would host a public hearing on the plan and would vote on it the same day. It would have to be approved by a two-thirds vote to go into effect.
