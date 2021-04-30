The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees approved Kimberly Shuttlesworth as the district’s new band director during its meeting April 26.
She is replacing Gerry Miller, who was chosen as the CISD Coordinator of Fine Arts in September 2020. Shuttlesworth will begin her new role with the district in July in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We are so fortunate to have Ms. Shuttlesworth joining Coppell ISD. She has had an incredible career in Austin, and bringing her talents to the Coppell Band program will continue to raise the standard of excellence in our district and community,” said CISD Coordinator of Fine Arts Gerry Miller. “She has the commitment to authentic relationships, great teaching and engaging with our learners and community that is necessary for success. The program is in great hands going forward.”
Shuttlesworth has served as the director of bands for Tom Glenn High School in Leander, Texas, since the high school opened in 2016. She also served as the Fine Arts Chair for the school, in addition to her duties overseeing the marching and concert bands. Prior to her role at Glenn High School, Shuttlesworth was at James Bowie High School in Austin for nine years, serving as the director of bands from 2011 to 2017 and associate director of bands from 2007 to 2011. She was selected as the James Bowie High School Teacher of the Year in 2015.
“I am honored to be joining such a talented set of educators and students at Coppell,” Shuttlesworth said. “I look forward to continuing strong traditions of excellence in musical artistry and working with the wonderful community of Coppell.”
Shuttlesworth has led her students to consistent state and national band honors, including numerous All-State Musicians and superior ratings in marching, concert and sightreading evaluations. She is the current Region 32 Band Division Chair for the Texas Music Educators Association and served as the Region 32 Secretary from 2016 to 2020.
She received her Bachelor of Music Studies from the University of Texas at Austin and is certified to teach music at all grade levels.
