Coppell ISD Trustees approved the 2021-22 budget and tax rate during their board meeting Monday. The approved 2021-22 CISD operating budget is $162,189,770, which is a $644,000 or 0.4 percent increase over the prior year.
Trustees approved an overall total tax rate of $1.292 per $100 in assessed value for 2021-22, which is a total tax rate decrease of $0.018 per $100 in assessed value or a 1.37 percent decrease overall.
For an infographic about understanding the CISD budget and tax rate, visit go.coppellisd.com/21-22BudgetInfo.
The operating budget of $162,189,700 includes:
- A total revenue increase of $6.1 million
- $8 million increase in tax revenue
- $2 million decrease in state aid
- A deficit of $1,782,584, which the district will cover using its fund balance
The total expenditure increase of $644,000 includes:
- $4.2 million increase in recapture expenditure
- $3.6 million decrease in operating expenditures
- The 2% increase in employee compensation as approved by Board of Trustees in June
Expenditures in the 2021-22 budget are allocated as follows:
- Instruction – 49.21 percent
- Recapture (Robin Hood) payment back to the State of Texas – 23.5 percent
- Student Support Services – 9.69 percent
- Non-Student Support Services – 9.05 percent
- Leadership – 5.63 percent
- Administrative – 2.35 percent
- Other – 0.57 percent
The approved Maintenance and Operations tax rate is $1.0472, which is a reduction of $0.0042 from 2020-2021. The approved Interest and Sinking (debt service) tax rate of $0.2448, which is a decrease of $0.0138.
The interest and sinking (debt service) tax rate can only be used to pay for the principal and interest payments for the district’s voter-approved bonds.
Bonds are issued to provide funds for capital projects, such as the construction of or additions to buildings or technology. The maintenance and operations tax rate is used for the daily operations of the district, including employee salaries.
A property owner’s taxes may rise even though the tax rate has been reduced, due to an increase in the value of the property, which is determined by the county appraisal district.
CISD Board approval of the 2021-22 budget occurred after the district’s public hearing on the budget and proposed tax rate held Monday prior to the board meeting. Board workshops also were held on the budgeting process in December, January, March, April, May, June and early August.
For details on the CISD 2021-22 budget, including information on the board budget workshops and supporting materials, visit coppellisd.com/budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.