The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees recently approved a new innovative course for special education students.
The course, student to industry connection, will replace the current applied vocational experience course in the 2021-22 school year.
Deana Dynis, executive director of teaching and learning, said the course is part of a supported and revised program of study for CTE and transitional pathways learners.
“It's for our learners who are receiving, for the most part, resource services through intervention services, and it provides some work to school experience,” she said.
Stephanie Flores, director of intervention services, said the course would be available to students who are receiving special education services who are ages 16 and older and in the 11th or 12th grades.
“Currently students who take applied vocational experience receive a local credit,” Flores said. “The addition of this student to industry connection would allow for state credit in CTE course that aligns with work base learning goals.”
Misty Lynch, special education coordinator, said the course will be taught by a special education certified teacher after the teacher completes mandatory work-based learning training.
“Student to industry connection provides opportunities in developing vocational skills, soft skills and preparation for adult life,” Lynch said. “This course would support learners with transition skills specifically in decision making, independence and self determination.”
Superintendent Brad Hunt said this course is one example of how the district is always looking for ways to provide growth for its students.
“We're really focusing on our transitional pathways learners and giving them ample opportunities to transition into adulthood,” Hunt said.
