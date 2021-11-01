Coppell ISD’s Chief Financial Officer Diana Sircar updated the Board of Trustees on the district’s financial management report for the 2019-2020 school year at its Monday meeting.
Sircar said the financial rating came from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas which ensures that districts are financially responsible and encourages them to improve their financial management every year.
This is the first year that the system will implement 20 new indicators touching on items including financial transparency, debt liability, ensuring expenditures do not outweigh revenue and making sure significant variances are mitigated. Variances will be measured over the past three years.
Sircar said Coppell ISD received a perfect score and superior rating for its financial management. In addition to timely payments and filing reports on time, she said the district has had minimal variances in its revenue, fund balance and expenditures since the 2017-2018 school year, the district has not decreased in staff or students over the last three years, Coppell ISD has proven that it can pay its debt, it has maintained financial transparency and the districts revenue exceeds its expenditures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.