classroom

Of the 13,202 enrolled students at Coppell ISD, 96 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the district website. Of the 1,440 total staff, 16 have tested positive for COVID-19.

 File photo

As positive COVID-19 cases increase for Coppell ISD, the district’s Board of Trustees responded to parent concerns at its Tuesday meeting.

Of the 13,202 enrolled students at Coppell ISD, 96 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the district website. Of the 1,440 total staff, 16 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Brad Hunt said at the meeting that the numbers are “very high.” However, he said the district is doing what it can to further mitigate the virus’ spread while keeping schools open.

The district has kept school events including spelling bees, athletic events and club meetings open.

CISD plans to host two vaccination clinics from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 15 at the Valley Ranch Elementary School gym. The clinics will offer COVID-19 vaccines for students and community members aged five and up. Booster shots will also be offered.

“I believe our COVID-19 protocols and high community vaccine rate are contributing to our ability to stay the course,” Hunt said in a Thursday newsletter.

Hunt said while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those infected should only isolate for five days, the state requires students and staff to isolate for 10 days unless asymptomatic.

At the Tuesday meeting, five Coppell ISD parents addressed the board about health concerns.

Amelia Anderson said while there is a shortage of staff, small class sizes are needed to ensure students are receiving a good education. She said that implementing a new mask mandate would mitigate COVID-19’s spread and will allow for smaller class sizes.

Kellie Fishpaw said she was glad the district kept mask wearing a choice among parents and students and that the current protocol is working well. She said she wanted other aspects of health like social-emotional learning built into the district’s curriculum to ensure students are taken care of beyond COVID-19.

The district has an active dashboard displaying active cases and is updated daily. The website also shows its current protocol as guided by the CDC and state regulation. Currently, the district does not plan to shut down any of its schools due to COVID-19.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments