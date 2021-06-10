Typing

Coppell ISD is applying to receive Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) to address unfinished learning and COVID-19 recovery. These funds are designated for one-time or short-term expenditures to address the ongoing impact of the pandemic on our students.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted student learning. In response, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) was signed into law by President Biden, and it included $122 billion for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for school districts across the country. 

CISD is seeking feedback from all district and community stakeholders to help determine how the district should best use these resources to address unfinished learning, ongoing COVID-19 recovery and Federal Program grant funds. 

The CISD community can provide input by completing the brief survey at go.coppellisd.com/ESSERSurvey21  by 11:59 p.m. June 17. 

