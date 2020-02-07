For the second year, Coppell ISD is hosting its Distinguished Alumni Award and is calling for nominations.
Anglea Brown, executive director of communications and community engagement, said the award was started last year to recognize outstanding CISD alumni and honor the great success of the district’s graduates.
“I think Coppell ISD is a small community that is rich in tradition and heritage,” she said. “(We want) to build on that great heritage of excellence.”
With the help of the newly formed Coppell ISD Alumni Group, the district has created an awards package for the winners that includes an invitation to partake in the CISD homecoming parade. In addition, last year’s recipients will be incorporated into the honoring of the new winners.
According to the district, those eligible for the award include living or deceased individuals who graduated from Coppell High School or New Tech High School no fewer than five years prior to the nomination. The nominees must also have made significant accomplishments as a leader in his or her field or through service to the community through local, state, national or international organizations.
Last year, four nominees were given the award: Toral Patel, Clay Philips, Jacob Schick and Pete Wilson. The winners ranged from the class of 1965 to the class of 2001 and boasted several accomplishments.
Pastel, a brain tumor surgery specialist, was nominated for the care she shows to her patients. Phillips, former city manager, was nominated for his work to improve the city’s parks and facilities. Schick is the executive director of the nonprofit the 22Kill Organization focusing on veterans’ mental health, and Wilson is the first valedictorian of Coppell High School.
Brown said the district hopes to garner the same enthusiastic interest and response from last year. This is only the second year, but the hope is to continue to offer the award indefinitely.
“It’s been fun to do, and it’s been a great thing,” Brown said.
Nominations will end Feb. 21, and recipients will be notified in March. Nominees will be awarded at the Coppell ISD Education Foundation Banquet.
Visit coppellisd.com/Domain/4088 to submit a nomination.
