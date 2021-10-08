Coppell ISD Superintendent Brad Hunt issued a statement on Friday regarding the Timberview shooting that took place Wednesday.
In the statement, Hunt said monthly safety drills, annual audits and routine training for staff are some of the key procedures the district has in place to help keep students and staff safe.
Additionally, the district has protocols in place including the Coppell ISD Alert system to text and call families in the event of an emergency and an anonymous tip line at www.coppellisd.com/tipline’.
“We will always communicate with our families first before sharing with the media, so please turn to us for information in an emergency situation,” Hunt said.
