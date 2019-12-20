The Coppell Education Foundation (CEF) funded 37 teacher grants totaling $60,200 through its fall Give for Grants Campaign.
According to the foundation, the mission of the Coppell ISD Education Foundation is to generate and distribute resources to Coppell ISD for educational, motivational and innovative programs needed to meet the district’s mission of excellence in education. The yearly Give For Grants Campaign plays a big part in the mission by raising funds to assist CISD teachers.
Grant requests of all kinds came in this year. For instance, first-grade educators Kristy Kaprelian, Sharon Nutt and Janell Thach of Austin Elementary requested funds to bring a science lab to students. Coppell Middle School teacher Tyler Bankston requested funds to offer a multisensory language instruction class to help learners with dyslexia. Both grants were fully funded through donors.
Last year New Tech teacher Janelle Bence received a $2,380 grant to fund camera equipment to help teach students media-making skills. The same year, Mockingbird Elementary Teachers Shelby Thompson and Joni Taylor received a $2,345 grant to purchase microphones and studio voice boxes to help students grow oral communication skills.
The CEF Grant Patrol is visiting classrooms to deliver checks to this year’s recipients. On Tuesday, the volunteers visited 13 schools and delivered 27 checks.
This year, the foundation rolled out a new way of giving through livingtree.com. Through the new format, the public was able to see all of the grants submitted by Coppell ISD educators. According to CEF, each grant included details about which teacher is applying, which school and what is being requested and why.
According to district officials, 10 of this year’s grants were fully funded directly by the community, through the Living Tree campaign, while the other recipients were determined by the CEF grant committee.
“The Coppell Education Foundation is an incredible organization that truly sponsors and supports all things CISD,” said Superintendent Brad Hunt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.