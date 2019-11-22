CMS West

The district will undergo a project to fix drainage issues at the newly constructed CMS West. 

 Courtesy of Coppell ISD

The district will undergo a project to fix drainage issues at the newly constructed CMS West. 

Coppell ISD will soon begin a project to fix erosion issues on the north side of Coppell Middle School West. 

According to district officials, the drainage coming from the CMS property and a portion of the Billingsley’s Cypress Waters property is causing washout under high tension power lines, north of the district’s property line.  

“With the runoff from our land and some of the runoff coming from the Cypress Waters properties, while the engineers designed everything to go into a culvert, what we found is … it’s washing out terribly,” said Sid Grant, associate superintendent. “It’s starting to wash out toward those (power lines) so a solution has to be put in place.”

Officials said continued erosion from heavy rains could eventually compromise the Oncor power line structures and continue to erode the northern portion of the district’s property. 

Engineers determined that about 60 percent of the runoff is coming from the district’s land and about 40 percent is coming from the Cypress Water property. However, Grant said if the district doesn’t take action, it could potentially be liable for any damage the water from its property causes. 

Officials said engineers agree that a detention basin to slow the flow of water off of the district’s property during heavy rains is the best solution. During heavy rain, the basin is expected to temporarily hold water, allowing it to slowly drain out into the culvert leading north to a nearby lake over a period of about one hour. 

The project is projected to cost between $500,000 and $1.1 million. Billingsley will pay a share of the cost, and the district is projected to pay no more than $400,000 for its portion of the project. Grant said the hope is to finish the project before the rainy season, sometime before March. 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments