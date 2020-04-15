The traditional graduation ceremony won’t be happening in Coppell ISD, at least not this spring.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing requirements in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the graduation ceremony that had been planned for late May at the University of North Texas will not take place.
Instead, CISD will be offering an online virtual graduation ceremony for New Tech High School @ Coppell and Coppell High School, Superintendent Brad Hunt announced last week. The tentative dates are 3 p.m. May 22 for New Tech and 1 p.m. May 28. Specific information about those virtual ceremonies will be released in the coming days.
“We share your disappointment,” Hunt said. “We, too, are unhappy and sad that graduation is going to look different this year. We’re disappointed because we know how special that event is not only in the lives of our seniors but for their parents and family, but it’s also important for CISD, too.”
Hunt said the district is also looking at the possibility of having a traditional ceremony later this year.
“We’re not giving up hope,” Hunt said. “We’re hopeful that we’ll still be able to do something this summer and still be able to celebrate our seniors in a bigger way.”
The district said it will continue to monitor the ever-changing COVID-19 situation and will make decisions to keep the students safe while following recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other federal and state agencies.
Hunt said the district is proud of its seniors and will someday look back to how the students handled this situation.
“We will think of not only the challenges that we’ve had because we’ve had plenty of challenges,” Hunt said, “but we’ll also be holding on to the memories of perseverance, understanding and grit that this class has had throughout all of this craziness.”
