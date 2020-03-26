On Monday, the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution to allow all district employees to receive their pay on time and in full while schools are closed.
“As we move forward into this new environment, we are asking that through this resolution you as a board consider making the commitment to all of our employees that their full pay will continue during this uncertain time as we continue to work remotely,” said Kristen Streeter, assistant superintendent for administrative services, during the meeting.
The resolution, which passed unanimously, is intended to give assurances to the staff members that they will continue to receive their salary during this time period, Streeter said.
Teachers, administrators and staff have been working remotely during the closure and while schools are closed through April 3, the district is preparing for a longer closure if deemed necessary.
“I think it’s a great thing to be able to pay the staff and let them know that they’re getting paid,” said Trustee Anthony Hill. "People need that peace of mind, so I think that it’s very helpful to have this in place.”
The district began distance learning March 23, and while a few snags were hit along the way, the district is continuing to work on developing curriculum for virtual lessons.
“We have been working with campuses and departments to order the necessary materials for remote learning, and we’ve been holding off on normal purchases until our normal operations resume,” said Diana Sircar, chief financial officer. “We’re communicating with the campuses on how that’s going to affect their budgets.”
Beginning Monday, CISD will be integrating live video chats as well as recorded video chats into the curriculum. These video resources will be available for pre-K through 12th-grade students. According to district officials, the video chats will allow educators to teach a class in one virtual location, work with students on specific questions and allow students to respond verbally.
The district is also able to work on issuing report cards as well as registering and withdrawing students. CISD is also continuing to work on the upcoming budget.
The Board of Trustees also voted to postpone the upcoming May 2 election until the Nov. 3 uniform election date.
“We are CISD together when it comes to dealing with these issues,” said Superintendent Brad Hunt. “We’re going to do our best to make sure we are as proactive as possible. We want to make sure we stay on top of things for our students, for our staff and our families.”
More Info: For more information on school closures and COVID-19 updates visit coppellisd.com/Page/16644
