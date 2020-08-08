Coppell ISD will be providing daily lunch and breakfast meals to students during the three-week period of all distance learning that will begin the school year.
In-person meals will be provided beginning Sept. 8, Communications Director Amanda Simpson said, and meals will also continue to be provided for distance learning students.
Details are yet to be determined, Simpson said.
As the first day of school, Aug. 17, approaches, the district is preparing to provide meals to students, including to those who need free and reduced lunches.
Coppell ISD was set to begin giving letters to households about free and reduced lunch eligibility and steps for applying for benefits in July, according to a press release. The factors for establishing if a child is eligible for free or reduced lunch include household income and "categorical or automatic eligibility", such as households receiving assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
Eligibility criteria also includes “program” eligibility, or a child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant or displaced by a declared disaster, according to the release.
Households that qualify for the program based on income must have an adult in the household fill out an application with information including the amount, frequency and source of income for each member of the household.
“Coppell ISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible,” the press release states. “Coppell ISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application.”
Households that don’t receive a letter and feel like they should have can contact Diana Johnson at dianajohnson@coppellisd.com, the press release states.
Applications can be submitted anytime during the school year, the press release states.
"If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school," the press release states. "Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household's income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines."
Coppell ISD provides free and reduced lunches to elementary school students with federal funding, Simpson said. The district does not receive funding for free and reduced lunches in secondary schools, but uses its own revenue to provide those meals for middle and high school students.
The application for free and reduced lunch is available online at schoollunchapp.com/. Applications are also available at the school front office or at Child Nutrition Department, 1303 Wrangler Drive.
