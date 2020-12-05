What does the future of education look like in Coppell ISD?
Well, the district’s Board of Trustees is asking the same question.
During a discussion on a long-range facilities plan at its work session Monday, several board members voiced a desire for the district to examine more strategic planning of facilities, how they impact the students and what the future of education looks like.
The discussion was spearheaded by CISD’s Chief Operating Officer Greg Axelson, who provided an update on the Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee. The committee was tasked with reviewing the district’s campuses and usage.
Axelson said the committee wants to receive feedback from district staff on their findings and present their findings to the board.
Trustee Leigh Walker, while commending the work done by the committee, said she would like to see the district look into a strategic plan for what facilities will be moving forward, especially in a post-COVID environment.
“I also know that since this committee did most of its work pre-COVID, we live in a different world now, and the community might want something different moving forward,” she said.
Trustee Anthony Hill echoed her sentiments, saying a long-term facilities plan could help the district understand “what does education look like 10, 15, 20 years out?”
“It allows us to think strategically through this project,” he said.
Coppell ISD passed bonds in 2006, 2009 and 2013, and the $249 million bond passed in 2016. Hill said during those bonds, “we never could get beyond the immediate. We could not go long term.”
Trustee Tracy Fisher, while mentioning the idea of a virtual academy, which was referenced by several other trustees, said the district has a “great opportunity” before it.
“I really felt this when COVID first hit … here is an opportunity finally, to rethink the way we do education in a way that is really mind blowing. I do think there is an opportunity for us to dream here,” Fisher said.
Walker added that community members ask her when the district will discuss big ideas, adding "we always said we were a one high school town. Is that true? Is that still what today’s community wants?”
Walker said she would like to go through the list compiled by the committee, but she wants feedback from the community on the future of CISD facilities.
Axelson said the district has savings from the 2016 bond of $15.6 million, which could balloon to $20 million. Savings from the 2016 bond could be used for future projects presented by the committee.
