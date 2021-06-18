The city of Coppell is taking steps to further embrace its diversity.
Over the last few weeks the Coppell City Council has approved proclamations to recognize various groups in the city.
It’s a move the city hasn’t done in past years, said Chief Communications Specialist Hannah Cook.
“Council has taken these under consideration at the request of residents,” Cook said. “We had not done these types of proclamations in the past simply because we had not previously received any requests from residents.”
Last week the Coppell City Council approved a proclamation naming June as Pride Month.
Mayor Wes Mays presented the proclamation to Leslie, the transgender education and advocacy associate for Resource Center, which she said is the largest LGBT center in Texas and third largest in the country.
The proclamation read in part, “Pride Month is a time to recall the trails the LGBTQ+ community has endured and to rejoice in the triumphs of the trailblazing individuals who have bravely fought – and continue to fight – for full equality.”
It noted the community respects the diverse culture, workforce and ideas in Coppell and recognized the efforts of many groups to promote the acceptance, understanding and equality for LGBTQ individuals.
Leslie said she is part of a group forming a committee in Coppell to investigate LGBTQ issues around the city and the surrounding area.
“We’ve been able to accomplish an awful lot, and we’re starting to see more of these pride proclamations pop up,” Leslie said. “Because really and truly when you get down to it there’s no reason why religious freedom and justice for all can’t walk hand in hand.”
The council voted 5-0 to approve the proclamation with Councilman John Jun abstaining.
“I have welcomed everyone,” Jun said of his time serving the community over the years, “and respected everyone as always. But at the same time I have always stayed with my conviction and my faith. And to say that if I’m supporting this without my heart, it would not be right. But at the same time to say I’m opposing it is also not with my heart, so it’s also not right.”
Councilwoman Brianna Hinojosa-Smith spoke about her support of the proclamation, pointing to the city’s goals of becoming more inclusive, as well as previous proclamations she has supported.
“When I vote on a proclamation it’s an acknowledgement of that group, that event, that person, that barrier that we are breaking,” Hinojosa-Smith said. “It’s not for me to judge. I’m an elected official in a position to acknowledge diversity and inclusion in Coppell and to help advance the goals that our citizens drafted, created, socialized and adopted.”
On May 25 the council also approved a proclamation designating May as Asian Pacific American Citizens Month.
Mays said the city is honored that many Asian Pacific Americans have chosen Coppell as their home, adding that Coppell’s population consists of 24.8 percent Asian residents.
“They contribute their talents, skills and vitality to the socioeconomic growth and cultural prosperity of our region,” the proclamation read in part.
Mays also presented the president of the Korean Society of Dallas, with a personal letter thanking him for his contributions.
The same night the council approved a proclamation designating May as South Asian American Heritage Month and proclaiming the city supports the mission of the Telangana Peoples Association of Dallas to serve the Indian American community in the DFW area in the area of cultural services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.