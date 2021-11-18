The city of Coppell was allocated $86,593 by the Texas Attorney General to mitigate opioid abuse in the city.
Earlier this year, the Texas General Attorney’s office joined the “Global Opioid Settlement” filing a suit against Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen for the fraudulent marketing and distribution of opioids leading to overdosing and addiction, Deputy City Manager Vicky Chiavetta said during the City Council’s Tuesday work session.
Chiavetta said the funding would be granted once the city adopted the Texas Term Sheet in the form of a resolution. The term sheet spells out how the funding will be allocated.
City Attorney Robert Hager said the funding was determined by the city’s location, population and crime statistics in addition to other factors.
“We’re not feeling a lot of the opioid abuse here in Coppell,” Police Chief Danny Barton said when asked how much funding currently goes toward opioid investigations. “We do catch people with pills and whatnot, but it’s usually happening outside our borders. But we still pick up these investigations.”
Barton said the police department typically did not spend a lot on opioid cases. However, the department has assisted in investigations surrounding Coppell.
Chiavetta said the funding could also go toward programs that involve education regarding drug abuse or other similar avenues so long as the funding mitigates the use of opioids.
The Coppell City Council adopted the Texas Term Sheet during its regular meeting on Nov. 9.
