The community is invited to come out to the Annual Coppell Lariettes Showoffs at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Coppell High School Arena.
The award-winning Lariettes want to show off their routines before they head off to competition.
They will perform their solo and group performances for the 2020 competition season. The program will also feature performances from the Silver Stars JV Drill Team, CHS Cheerleaders, CHS Dance and for the second year in a row, Coppell Youth Cheer.
Tickets can be purchased ahead at chslariettes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.