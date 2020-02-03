Coppell HS Lariettes

The Coppell High School Lariettes will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Coppell High School Arena.

 Courtesy of Ralph Parker

The community is invited to come out to the Annual Coppell Lariettes Showoffs at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Coppell High School Arena.

The award-winning Lariettes want to show off their routines before they head off to competition.   

They will perform their solo and group performances for the 2020 competition season. The program will also feature performances from the Silver Stars JV Drill Team, CHS Cheerleaders, CHS Dance and for the second year in a row, Coppell Youth Cheer.

Tickets can be purchased ahead at chslariettes.com.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments