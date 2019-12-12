The Coppell City Council approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday night between Coppell and the city of Lewisville to allow for a badminton facility that spans both cities.
According to city officials, the facility will be located on the south side of Vista Ridge Mall Drive approximately 1,050 feet east of State Highway 121 and is proposed to have 18 courts and a retail shop along with a parking lot composed of 107 lots. The building itself will be located in Lewisville, and the parking lot will be located in Coppell.
Mindi Hurley, director of community development, said in a memo that the property is oddly shaped and made up of multiple parcels. Once developed, the project will combine the parcels, creating one lot and providing street access to the site from the Vista Ridge Mall Drive in Lewisville.
“Staff has been working with the applicant as well as the city of Lewisville to come up with a plan that benefits everyone,” Hurley said in the memo.
The agreement outlines the responsibilities for each city, including what services will be provided. It also outlines which city will be responsible for waste and emergency services. In addition, each city will be responsible for providing water to the properties within its city limits.
According to Coppell city officials, Lewisville is expected to provide firefighting and police services unless an event takes place in Coppell that Lewisville is unable to enforce.
Since the development will be near the Coppell Greens neighborhood the developer has met with representatives from the community to discuss the project. The Coppell Greens Homeowner’s Association (HOA) has written a letter of support for the project.
Officials said there will be more than 80 new trees planted on-site, many of which will be on the eastern parking area, to create a living screen.
During the Nov. 21 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the commission approved a zoning change that would allow for the project to be constructed on the land.
