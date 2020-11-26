The Coppell Lions is collecting food and toys for their 2020 drive. Tom Smith, Pravin Pansuria, Judy Conger (taking picture) and Fred Conger getting ready to collect items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Frost Bank.
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Latest Podcast
Most Popular
-
Man charged with murder following fatal shooting in Carrollton
-
Here's the punishment for the teen who threatened to spread COVID-19
-
Man charged with murder after body found in burning Celina home
-
Carrollton murder suspect told police he was protecting his family
-
Allen brewery owner arrested, charged with murder of Carrollton man
-
A letter to the community from McKinney ISD Superintendent Rick McDaniel
-
Policy changes made at these Lewisville facilities
-
Frisco hotel occupancy remains low
-
Carrollton police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex
-
Violent gang member, repeat offender gets 40 years for shooting girlfriend
What do you think?
Vote for Star Local Media's Game of the Week
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.