Commuters can expect to experience delays later this summer when Belt Line Road is repaved, and the city of Coppell was presented a plan to use a blend of social media to alert drivers along the corridor.
Public Works Director Kent Collins said during Tuesday’s council work session that the Travel Time Communication System will be active during the duration of the project – estimated at 12 months – and delay and travel time messages would be relayed.
He said the city plans to use message boards, the city website and Twitter handle (@CoppellBeltLine) to communicate with drivers, proposing to use “crowd-source” information to drive messages on social media.
“What we want to do is be able to warn people before they pick their route and what they’ll encounter,” Collins said, adding the communication system gives drivers that option.
Collins said the city would partner with Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute to implement the system and cost $110,000 for 18 months. He added the system cost would be built into the total cost of the Belt Line Road project.
He said the project is anticipated to begin this summer, and the city is working to develop a system to communicate the delays.
“The plan is to take half of the roadway out of service,” Collins said.
Collins said the city has been discussing the work on Belt Line “for years,” adding conversations were had before the reconstruction of Freeport Parkway.
Council member Kevin Nevels, however, was concerned as to how the city would communicate with people driving into Coppell who do not live there, and those who do not use Twitter.
“My big concern is how many people are going to have to take advantage of following a Twitter feed or hashtag to get a daily update if they are going to go down Belt Line (Road) or not,” Nevels said.
Collins added the city will continue to post updates on message board along the corridor and on the city’s website.
While Councilwoman Briana Hinojosa-Smith said, “we’re never going to have a perfect way of communicating,” she added that she likes the use of Twitter and they will not know how effective it is until they try it.
“This is an opportunity for us to embrace technology and try something new, to really look at being a smart city. This is an opportunity,” she said.
Councilman Mark Hill said while it’s a good idea, “I don’t see the need to reinvent the wheel” and was not interested in getting Texas A&M involved for more than $100,000.
The communication system used along Freeport Parkway was $165,000. Land added that “one way or another” the city will spend money on a communication system, and that the use of Twitter was an alternative presented to council.
City Manager Mike Land said the cost of Freeport was $165,000; proposing to $110K on Belt Line Road.
“It’s not a choice of not spending the money. You’re going to be spending the money,” he said.
