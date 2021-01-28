The Coppell City Council on Tuesday approved changes to its short-term rental ordinance that are designed to address concerns from residents.
Luay Rahil, the city’s environmental health officer, said there are 11 short-term rentals in Coppell, and in the last year the city has received 10 complaints.
He said the city discovered three areas it could improve its ordinance – enforcement, registration requirements and neighborhood outreach.
Rahil said that in the past the city would contact a property owner whose rental was in violation, and almost always there would be compliance. If the problem was not solved, the property owner would receive a courtesy notice, followed by a final notice and finally a citation.
“The biggest challenge with this is if you comply with the same violation over and over and over we could never move to tier two of enforcement, giving you a citation,” Rahil said.
One amendment aims to change that. If a permit holder has four or more violations within a 12-month period their permit can be revoked. He said this would include any combination of violations.
Rahil said the homeowner can appeal the revocation.
Another change is the city now requires a property owner of a short-term rental to submit a complete list of all rentals advertised on hosting sites.
“Is this someone who wants to supplement their income, or are they running a business in a residential neighborhood?” Rahil said.
The city also provides the renter a copy of the ordinance.
Rahil said neighborhood outreach is also improved. Previously, neighbors located within 100 feet of the short-term rental property would be notified, but that distance has been increased to 200 feet. A 24-hour hotline and a website have been created for complaints.
Other pieces of the ordinance are staying intact. Some of those rules include: no more than two adult guests per bedroom and no more than two additional guests; there is a 10-person limit to the house; bedrooms under 120 square feet are limited to one adult; and a maximum of one vehicle per bedroom or maximum number of vehicles that can fit in a garage or on a driveway.
The previous ordinance was set to expire Jan. 31, and the new ordinance will expire Jan. 31, 2022.
“The reason the ordinance expires every year is we want to continue to listen to our residents who want to protect their property and residents who want to rent their property as short-term rentals,” Rahil said.
the city staff updated the City Council in April of 2018 about national, state and local trends in short-term rental regulations and updated the council on various options, ranging from banning short-term rentals all together to not having regulations at all.
The council directed the staff to come up with ways to regulate short-term rentals. The council adopted a short-term rental ordinance in June of 2018.
Rahil said the city received $11,699 in hotel occupancy tax (HOT) in 2019 and $11,312 in 2020.
