Veterans Salute
flysnow - stock.adobe.com

Coppell Middle School West will be honoring veterans with their annual Veterans Day Ceremony from 7:30-9:15 a.m. Nov. 8.  

Veterans in the community are asked to participate by filling out the form at tinyurl.com/cmwsveteran by Oct 31.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments