Coppell Middle School West will be honoring veterans with their annual Veterans Day Ceremony from 7:30-9:15 a.m. Nov. 8.
Veterans in the community are asked to participate by filling out the form at tinyurl.com/cmwsveteran by Oct 31.
Updated: October 20, 2019 @ 3:57 pm
