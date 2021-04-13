Master Maniacs

Team members are (from left) Dhanushi Raval, Anvita Anumala, Sriya Meduri, Neha Nagarapu, Nitya Bhupathiraju and Team Manager Prashanthi Anumala.

 Courtesy of Prashanthi Anumala

The Master Maniacs, a Destination Imagination team from Coppell Middle School West, has been selected to compete at the Destination Imagination Global Finals.

The team took up the service learning challenge and worked on recycling/composting as its topic. The students won third place overall in the Lone Star finals and first place in Instant Challenge. 

The team manager is Prashanthi Anumala.

Service Learning Challenge is designed to engage students in public service that addresses real-life community issues.

In this challenge the team was asked to identify, design, carry out and evaluate a project that addresses a need in a real community. The team created a video presentation that includes a podcast and a commercial, included a cliffhanger and a quirky character, integrate information about the project into the video presentation and created and presented two Team Choice Elements that show off the team’s interests, skills, areas of strength and talents.

For additional information go to destinationimagination.org/

Global Finals will be hosted virtually June 7-15.

