A Coppell Middle School West student is deemed a hero for saving lives during a fire at her apartment complex in Irving.
Eighth-grader Shreeya Jain was honored for her actions during Monday night’s school board meeting.
According to district officials, on the night of Sept. 21 Jain was watching TV with her parents inside their unit at the Reflections at Valley Ranch Apartment Complex when her parents noticed a fire had started outside. Jain was honored for immediately using Siri on her iPhone to dial 9-1-1 and knocking on her neighbors' doors to alert them of the fire.
Board President Thom Hulme said the Irving Fire Department credited Jain with saving many lives that night. She was the first and only one to call 911, he said, and she was also helpful in telling neighbors to stay outside and calm.
“You truly personified the redefining success and relationship core values we express at Coppell ISD,” Hulme said. “We are proud of you for your actions that night and your grit and attitude following this event.”
Hulme said Jain had the state of mind to call 911 because of her training at CMS West, which had just had a fire drill the day before.
Hulme said there were no fatalities or injuries, but many CISD families, including Jain’s, lost everything in the fire. Jain’s family is settling into a new apartment and is crediting CMS West with helping them get back on their feet.
In addition to her award from CISD, Jain also received recognition from the Texas House of Representatives on behalf of State Rep. Julie Johnson for her bravery and calm actions during a time of stress.
