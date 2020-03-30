In light of COVID-19 concerns Coppell is cancelling the upcoming election for City Council Places 1 and 7 and is postponing the general municipal election for Places 3 and 5 until May 3.
“Earlier this month, Gov. (Greg) Abbott sent out a proclamation suspending portions of the Texas Election Code to allow cities that had planned to hold elections on May 2 to postpone them due to the CIVID-19 pandemic,” said Christel Pettinos, Coppell city secretary. “City Council decided that postponing the election would allow the community to focus on the health and safety of their families. Council also wanted to the ensure that voters would have ample access to the candidates and public forums prior to the election and that the community would be able to safely come to the polls.”
Cliff Long (Place 1) and Mark Hill (Place 7) will run unopposed.
In Place 3, incumbent Wes Mays will face Davin Bernstein. In Place 5 Jim Walker, Erin Bogdanowicz and John Jun will face each other.
The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5, 2020. Early voting will be held Oct. 19-30. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 23.
For more information, contact the city secretary’s office at citysec@coppelltx.gov or 972-304-3673.
Closures update
All city of Coppell facilities, with the exception of the Coppell Justice Center, which is to remain open in case of emergency, are closed to the public through April 28, unless otherwise specified. Read more at coppelltx.gov.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation, and updates will be made as new information becomes available,” the city stated in a release. “The city of Coppell is working closely with community partners, including Coppell ISD, to keep the community informed. Visit coppelltx.gov/coronavirus for the latest information about closures and community impacts.
For more information about COVID-19, precautionary actions you can take or what to do if you fall ill, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.