As part of the budget process each year, the Coppell City Council reviews applications and presentations from nonprofit arts and service organizations directly serving Coppell’s local community seeking monetary assistance from the city.
The Coppell Arts Council, Coppell Family YMCA, Coppell Community Orchestra and the Coppell Chamber of Commerce presented to the council where they plan to use their requested funding and why they need it.
Janna Tidwell, vice president of the Coppell Arts Council requested $25,000 to cover expenses including sculpture maintenance, the Art Sip and Stroll, the call for art and their People’s Choice Award.
The Coppell Arts Council rescheduled their Art Sip and Stroll to September and requested funding to cover expenses involved with putting together the event.
“This is one of the major things we do as a fundraiser for us,” Tidwell said. “It’s really important to leverage those dollars that you give us to not only expose the community to art, but to use it as a fundraising opportunity, so we can do more with our funds. A fun thing about that night is that the art council mixes performance and visual art, to show how rich and talented our community is.”
The arts council also requested funding for various programs that they put together to keep the community connected with local artists. One such program is an app that they plan to launch on AutoCast, where local artists may post their work on an interface and talk about their art, so viewers obtain a new understanding of the art and get to know the artist better. While it will feature local artist, it will reach a national audience, so art lovers throughout the United States can travel to Coppell, to see the work of local artists in person.
Linda Ammons, principal flautist of the Coppell Community Orchestra, requested $14,800, a reduction from the originally requested $16,320, because the Coppell Arts Center already provided music stands and a conductor’s podium. The funding will primarily go toward expanding their music library.
“We’ve grown from 15 members to 44 members, so it’s been an impressive leap,” Ammons said. “The community’s been very supportive.”
Since the pandemic, the Coppell Community Orchestra has held small ensembles to keep its members playing together.
The Coppell Community Orchestra plans to hold a fundraiser ball in next year’s season, where patrons can learn ballroom dancing from a hired dance instructor.
Elie Braxton-Leveene, CEO of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce and Kevin Nevels, chairman of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce, presented to the council why they needed additional funding in addition to the funding they receive each year.
Leveene said that they took the chamber a different direction, serving the business community in Coppell.
The Chamber of Commerce recently developed an economic development council and a hospitality council. The hospitality council will focus primarily on restaurants and hotels and how they can better cater to conventions that take place in Coppell.
“I always tell realtors to cover their ears when I say this, but we aren’t looking for people to move here,” Laveene said. “We want to focus on the visitors who travel to our city for the many conventions we have.”
The Chamber of Commerce also developed programs to support local businesses through the obstacles presented by the pandemic. Such programs included forming a chamber recovery task force to address the needs of all businesses in Coppell, sending out bi-weekly surveys to understand businesses’ needs and starting a campaign to encourage residents to shop online in Coppell.
Laveene said that supporting local businesses was essential to the wellbeing of the city, as revenue from businesses can turn into tax dollars, which will in turn improve the quality of the city’s infrastructure.
Tyler Fenimore, director of the Coppell Family YMCA, spoke about where he plans to use his requested funding as the facility approached its reopening.
The Coppell Family YMCA developed programs including water safety and formal swimming lessons for children, after school and summer programs for kids and teens, sporting programs and community health. Recently, the YMCA began including programs focusing on mental health, promoting exercise for the Coppell community.
The Coppell YMCA developed a COVID-19 response program, where they provided emergency childcare, senior wellness check-ins every two weeks and held a donation site to collect needed items including thermometers, food and drinks to be distributed throughout the Metroplex, as needed.
“We started out with a fee,” Fenimore said. “But as we acquired grants and funding and were able to make that a free service.”
Fenimore said that the needed funding will be higher than previous years, due to their need to support the Coppell community. The requested $20,000 will be used to give Coppell residents the support they need through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council will assess what organizations will receive funding at its next budget meeting, scheduled for July.
