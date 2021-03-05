Coppell city leaders are concerned about a proposed bill they say would take away their voice in Austin.
During its recent meeting the council adopted a resolution to support local advocacy. This comes as Senate Bill 234 and House Bill 749, which would restrict the use of public funds by political subdivisions for lobbying, is making its way through the Texas Legislature.
“This year it’s been listed as a priority,” City Manager Mike Land said. “Given everything that’s going on I find it interesting that this is listed as a priority for this issue.”
Land said the city is budgeting $150,000 this year on its advocate, who monitors all bills coming forward and communicates with the city on potential impacts.
Land said the city is using an advocate to fight against a proposed change in Texas Administrative Code 3.334. The rule states that a city, such as Coppell, could collect sales tax on an item that is fulfilled in that city even if the purchase was made elsewhere.
A proposed bill would change the collection to the destination instead of the origin, which Land said during the last Legislative session could cost Coppell $12 million annually.
“This idea that we would not have a voice while everyone else would have a voice is troubling,” Land said. “I know we have spent a lot of time in Austin, and that’s with the assistance of the advocates we have hired. The time frame that could be put in place for having us down there all the time, it would be less expensive to just have an apartment and have staff stay down there.”
Land said the way the bill is being proposed it’s implied that having a taxpayer-funded lobbying is a bad thing.
“According to the way the laws are being written we would not be able to use someone like John Kroll, who is highly regarded in the country as one of the experts in sales tax,” Land said. “So that gives you an idea of how our legs could get cut off from us if we didn’t have someone working on our behalf on something as important as that.”
Mayor Karen Hunt said should the bill pass most cities in North Texas would be in the same position where they would lose a liaison in Austin.
“The city of Dallas has a couple of people, and the city of Fort Worth has a couple of people,” Hunt said. “But the rest of us don’t have the funds to hire someone where this is their only job.”
Land said chambers of commerce and school boards all have advocates that they’re partners with.
“That’s where this bill is important because how they define what is lobbying gets to be really tricky,” Land said.
Hunt said the advocates also connect cities with other municipalities who are facing similar issues.
“It’s been very beneficial over the years,” Hunt said.
Councilman Gary Roden said the advocate also goes through the 6,000 to 7,000 bills that are filed each session to determine which ones impact the cities they represent, something city staff members or elected officials wouldn’t have the time to do.
“It’s a very efficient way to do it,” Roden said. “And it’s beyond just lobbying in Austin. It’s a lot of work behind the scenes that allow us to get to where we need to be.”
Street sales tax
The council also adopted a resolution to support House Bill 1538, which would extend the sales tax election for street maintenance from a four-year election cycle to an eight- to 10-year election cycle.
Hunt said this bill would allow future councils to better plan for use of that funding for more than just a couple of years.
Land said a similar bill nearly passed at the last Legislative session but died in the final days.
Land said if the bill passes the city could align the sales and use tax for street maintenance election with its crime prevention tax election, thus saving money on election costs.
Councilman John Jun said he was concerned that the bill would take away residents’ ability to voice concern over the tax if it’s extended from four years to eight to 10 years. He voted against the motion.
Roden said he agreed that residents should have a voice but said the challenge is not being able to commit funds for projects, not knowing if the money would be available.
“Four years is extremely short for a 20-year bond,” Roden said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.