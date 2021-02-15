The city of Coppell will open The CORE, 234 Parkway Blvd., as a warming center for the residents of Coppell beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
All visitors utilizing the warming center are requested to wear face masks and practice appropriate social distancing from members of other households inside the center. Space and seating is limited. No cots or beds will be available.
What is provided at the warming center:
- Heat
- Restrooms
- Charging outlets
What is not provided at the warming center:
- Cots
- Medications
- PPE/face masks
- Food or water
- USB power adapters
- Electronic device charging cables
- Blankets or pillows
- Pet food
Visitors are encouraged to bring any necessary supplies to make themselves comfortable at the center. Pets are welcome but must remain in a carrier or crate.
Residents who go to the center are asked to dress warmly and in layers. Coppell remains under a wind chill warning and temperatures remain dangerously cold.
For more information or if you have questions, call 972-304-7032. During this inclement weather event, general updates on city operations will be available at coppelltx.gov, on the city’s Twitter feed (facebook.com/cityofcoppell/) and Facebook page (twitter.com/CityofCoppell). Visit our Winter Weather page for resources and tips.
The city is working to gather a list of shelters in our area and we will update our website as more information becomes available.
