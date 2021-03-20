Brad Reid, long-term director of Coppell Parks and Recreation, announced his retirement from the city effective at the end of March.
Reid’s announcement comes after 24 years of service to the Coppell community.
“This career has brought me immeasurable blessings for the past many years, and I only hope that my efforts have brought as much benefit to the Coppell community as I have personally experienced,” Reid stated.
Reid began his career at the City of Coppell in 1997, when he was hired as the Park Planning and Landscape Manager for the Parks and Recreation Department. Reid was promoted to Director of Parks and Recreation in 2002. Under his leadership, the department undertook multiple landmark construction projects that have helped to shape the present-day Coppell Parks and Recreation experience. Among his achievements within the department are:
- Construction and expansion of the formerly named Coppell Aquatic and Recreation Center (now known as The CORE),
- Construction of the Coppell Senior and Community Center at Grapevine Springs, Wagon Wheel Tennis Center, the Biodiversity Education Center, and the Coppell Arts Center,
- Renovations to the Andrew Brown Park system and the addition of many miles of trails throughout the city,
- Development of numerous park facilities that provide residents with more opportunities to recreate in green spaces including, Waggin’ Tails Dog Park, Wagon Wheel Park, Old Town Square, Town Center Plaza, and MacArthur Park.
Of his many accomplishments, however, Reid is most proud of the many dedicated employees who helped bring these projects to fruition under his leadership. “I am so proud of the team of parks and recreation staff that has been brought together over the years,” said Reid. “This group is responsible for the successes that have been achieved over the years, and I have every confidence in their continued success from this point forward.”
Not only has Reid worked for the city for many years, he has also raised a family in Coppell, living in the city for 35 years. “My affinity for Coppell runs deep as a result of our extended time living and working here. Regardless of our future travels, Coppell will always be a part of our lives as we have deep friendships that have been formed here,” Reid said.
“Building this department over the years has been a dream come true, one which I never expected to be fulfilled. The people I have come to know and the projects I have been involved with have brought me great joy and I appreciate each one,” he continued. “I want to thank the leadership and staff of the city, the City Council, the numerous volunteers, and the entire community for their continued support over the years.”
The city will hold a come-and-go style reception in Reid’s honor from 4-6 p.m. March 26, at the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St., in Old Town Coppell. All are welcome but are asked to please RSVP to bit.ly/ReidRetirementRSVP if planning to attend. Masks and social distancing will be required at the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.