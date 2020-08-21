Local McDonald’s owner/operators and Carter BloodCare are partnering to host over 50 blood drives at McDonald’s locations throughout North Texas this September.
Among those will be an event from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 28 at 813 S. MacArthur Blvd. in Coppell.
The partnership comes at a crucial time for the community blood supply as the work-from-home lifestyle continues, a press release stated.
“Blood drive sponsors are harder to find since their businesses, schools or houses of worship are social distancing or not allowing visitors inside,” said Dr. Merlyn Sayers, president and CEO of Carter BloodCare. “More than 500 blood drives have canceled since March, or postponed indefinitely. It is important that blood collections mirror the diversity of patients that visit area hospitals. Blood drives provide that support because they can take place most anywhere.”
A majority of Carter BloodCare’s first-time blood donors come from blood drives, hosted by sponsors, rather than visits to the donation center locations. On average, 600 to 800 patients rely on trusted blood transfusions daily, and hospitals rely on blood donors to provide the blood. Each blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives. Carter BloodCare is also offering COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website.
“Blood is essential to our local hospitals and their patients, and it’s important for us to come together as a community to help fulfill this need,” said Chuck O’Reilly, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the McDonald’s of North Texas owner/operator co-operative. “We’re partnering with Carter BloodCare to transform McDonald’s parking lots into blood donation centers to make it easier than ever to donate. As a thank you, we’re also treating donors to a McDonald’s Combo Meal on us.”
The partnership will kick off at the Globe Life Field in Arlington with the Texas Rangers from Sept. 1-3 and will continue throughout the month, including dozens of blood drives in McDonald’s parking lots throughout North Texas.
For a full list of September blood drive locations and dates, visit carterbloodcare.org/summer-blood-drives/.
