Coppell police helped make the community a little safer last weekend by taking some unused medications off residents’ hands.
The department hosted its biannual Medication Take Back Day on Oct. 24, and officers collected six boxes worth of unused medication, totaling approximately 170 pounds.
“It was less than last year’s but I’m sure COVID played a role in it,” said Officer Paul Gonzales. “And we were supposed to do one in April, but that’s when COVID hit.”
Gonzales said last year the department collected 12 boxes and approximately 500 pounds.
Either way, Gonzales said it’s important to have events like these to properly dispose of unused drugs.
“The main thing is we don’t want these prescription drugs to fall into the wrong hands,” Gonzales said. “If you throw them in the trash and someone goes through your trash then they can get the medication. Plus, you don’t want those around the house if you have kids.”
