Vehicle burglaries don’t happen a lot in Coppell.
Officer Paul Gonzales of the Coppell Police Department said occasionally there may be three to four in a particular area.
He said there would be fewer than that if people would lock their vehicle doors.
Police are investigating a series of incidents from late last month in which nine vehicles were burglarized in one night. What catches their attention is that in at least two of them the burglars stole the garage door opener from the vehicle and gained access to the inside of the garage.
The police department posted a surveillance video of one an incident on its Facebook page that shows three suspects burglarizing two vehicles at the residence, including one car inside the garage. One suspect appears to have a gun as he rummages through cabinets inside the garage.
“It doesn’t matter if you have a privacy fence,” Gonzales said. “If you leave your garage remote in your car it defeats the purpose.”
In addition to accessing the garages police said something else that stands out about these crimes is that they were all preventable, he said.
“We don’t have any where there was forced entry,” Gonzales said. “There were no broken windows.
“Typically what we find is they’re just jiggling the door handles,” Gonzales said. “They’ll just pick a neighborhood, go to one house, see if a car is open and if it is they’ll go in. If not they’ll go to the next one.”
Gonzales said no suspects have been identified in the nine burglaries, though he said other nearby police departments have reported similar crimes, including Grapevine.
Gonzales said from Jan. 1 to March 21 of this year there have been 36 vehicle burglaries, which he said is in line with previous years.
