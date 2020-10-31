Coppell found photo

A city employee found this photo near Denton Tap Road and Parkway Boulevard.

 Courtesy of Coppell PD

Coppell police hope the public can assist in making a positive ID.

But not for a crime.

A city employee recently discovered an old photograph near the intersection of Denton Tap Road and Parkway Boulevard and turned it into the police department.

The photo shows a man posing for a picture while wearing a U.S. Army uniform. Officer Paul Gonzales said it’s not known who is in the photo or who it belongs to, but the police department felt like it should attempt to find who it belongs to.

“It means something to somebody,” Gonzales said. “We just want to give people a chance to claim it so we can give it back to its owner.”

As far as the story behind the photo, Gonzales said that’s unclear.

“It may have blown out of someone’s car when they were moving or something like that,” Gonzales said. “They might not even know it’s missing.”

Coppell police posted the picture on the department’s Facebook page in hopes of finding its owner.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 972-304-3600 or email Gonzales at pgonzales@coppelltx.gov.

