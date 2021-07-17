Coppell National Night Out

Coppell ranked No. 1 in the state of Texas for its National Night Out event. 

National Night Out returns to Coppell on Oct. 5, and registration has officially opened.

Email Officer P. Gonzales (pgonzales@coppell.gov) for your National Night Out Block Party request form or visit the Coppell Police Department’s website at coppelltx.gov/165/Police-Department. The police department’s block captain’s party will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Life Safety Park.

Officers will hand out NNO T-shirts and share block party ideas. Block captains are asked to attend. Block party request forms are due by Sept. 28.

