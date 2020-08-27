Tuesday the Coppell City Council voted to publish an updated proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2020-21.
The proposed tax rate, $0.5800 per $100 valuation, is a decrease from the current rate, $0.58400. The council will hold a public hearing to allow residents to offer feedback on the proposed budget and tax rate at the Sept. 8 meeting. Then, the council will consider the proposed budget and tax rate for approval at a special called council meeting on Sept. 15.
“Based on feedback from the citizens, it has been very clear that we have been living in a very special place,” said Councilmember Wes Mays. “This Council does not make decision for the short term. We make decisions for the benefit of the citizens of the city of Coppell. It’s unbelievable that we’re able to present a budget to the citizens of Coppell that includes a tax rate decrease.”
Due to coronavirus-related delays, the city did not receive certified property values – which are used to calculate the city’s proposed tax rate – from the appraisal district until Aug. 20. As a result, the city published a proposed budget and tax rate of $0.58400 based on certified estimated property values on Aug. 5, as mandated by City Charter. Once certified values were made available, the city staff was able to adjust the proposed budget to include a decrease to the proposed tax rate.
“We’re thankful for the thoughtful and proactive planning that the council and staff completed during their budget efforts to date that placed our community in a strong position to be flexible and agile,” said City Manager Mike Land. “Because of council’s dedication and staff’s hard work, we have been able to adapt to our current climate and continue to serve the residents and businesses of Coppell. Council’s conservative approach over the years has allowed us to not only maintain our high level of service, but also propose a decrease to the tax rate.”
For more information or to review the proposed budget, visit coppelltx.gov/budget.
