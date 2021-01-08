The city of Coppell helped local businesses get back on their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic in the tune of nearly $2 million.
At a recent City Council meeting, Community Development Director Mindi Hurley told the council that the city received $2.3 million in CARES Act funds to help those in need because of the pandemic. She said $1.7 million of that was allocated to two business programs approved by the City Council and Dallas County: The Coppell Cares Restaurant Assistance Grant and the Coppell CARES Business Retrofit Grant.
Once those two ended, the remaining money was used to create the Coppell CARES Business Rent/Mortgage Assistance Grant.
Hurley said the city approved 102 applications for Coppell businesses for a total of $1.1 million in grants. There were 60 businesses that received the Business Rent/Mortgage Assistance Grant for a total of $889,000, followed by the Restaurant Assistance Grant (22 businesses for $139,810) and the Business Retrofit Grant (20 businesses for $70,280).
“All of the remaining $1.65 million in funds were reallocated to various projects and programs over the last several months,” Hurley said.
Hurley said the businesses that received the funding were thankful for the council’s allocation of money.
“I had numerous businesses that asked that I pass along their gratitude for all that you’ve done to support them this past year,” Hurley said.
In July the city established the Restaurant Assistance Grant program and the Business Retrofit Grant program.
To be eligible for the grants, the businesses had to be located in Coppell, they had to be in compliance with the city’s code of ordinances and they couldn’t have litigation against the city or the county.
Coppell dedicated $660,000 for its Restaurant Assistance Grant program. Restaurants could receive $55 per occupant. To qualify, restaurants must have endured at least a 25 percent loss in revenue because of the pandemic.
Coppell dedicated $990,000 for the Business Retrofit Grant program, which was for businesses that were retrofitting their physical or virtual space to meet public health and/or safety concerns.
They could be reimbursed for expenditures up to $5,000. Eligible items included plexiglass, cleaning supplies used to clean common touch locations, personal protective equipment, the cost to create an online purchasing system and others.
At the time Hurley said approximately 350 businesses would qualify for the business retrofit grant and there are 85-90 restaurants in the city.
The business rent/mortgage program provided businesses with a maximum award of $5,000.
To be eligible, the business had to have a storefront within city limits, have a current utility bill, not be in any litigation with the city and be able to demonstrate a reduction in sales of at least 10% for a two-month period after March due to COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.